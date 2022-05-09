Zacks: Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15,128.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,362,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 557,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372,748. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

