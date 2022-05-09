Zacks: Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) to announce $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.46 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $12.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $14.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Shares of CASY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,555. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $121,795,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $66,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 911,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,876,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

