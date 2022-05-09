Zacks: Analysts Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. CareTrust REIT posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 0.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 886,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 213.88 and a beta of 1.20. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

