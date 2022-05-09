Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. United Airlines posted earnings of ($3.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:UAL traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,356,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,851,015. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.