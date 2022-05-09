Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

SHYF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. 341,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,958. The company has a market capitalization of $827.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $489,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

