Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.89. 151,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65. SJW Group has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,438,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 163,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,526,000 after acquiring an additional 143,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

