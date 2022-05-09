Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $925.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will report sales of $925.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $921.50 million to $930.28 million. RH posted sales of $860.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,163,004.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total transaction of $139,712.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at $165,770,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $290.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,878. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a fifty-two week low of $282.52 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.