Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. Profound Medical posted sales of $710,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $20.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $37.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $68.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the third quarter worth about $146,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,859. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

