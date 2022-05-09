Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,343. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

