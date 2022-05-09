Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.49. International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.23. 3,406,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. International Game Technology has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About International Game Technology (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

