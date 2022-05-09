Yield Protocol Trading 9% Lower This Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $369,268.54 and approximately $112,031.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

