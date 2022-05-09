Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $66,750.40 and approximately $1,366.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00179951 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00570397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00036236 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,697.35 or 1.90382090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

