Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.91

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 11554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,417.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $583,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $185,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $167,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

