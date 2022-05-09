Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of XELB opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.56.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.
About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
