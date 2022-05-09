Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Brands during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.