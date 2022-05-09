X-CASH Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2,616.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

