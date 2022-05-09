Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $971.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $725.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. CBRE Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after buying an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 164,174 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 88,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

