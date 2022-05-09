Wownero Trading 14.7% Lower This Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $5,756.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wownero has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

