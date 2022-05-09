Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 2198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 960,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

