Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the third quarter worth $97,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in DiamondHead in the third quarter worth $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

DHHC opened at $9.81 on Monday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.