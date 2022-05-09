Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 42,940 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,940 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,744,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXF stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

