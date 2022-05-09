Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 12,382 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of The India Fund worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 182.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.06. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

