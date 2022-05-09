Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,995 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMT stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

