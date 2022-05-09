Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 338.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 172,046 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.12 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.