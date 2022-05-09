Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CZR opened at $59.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.80. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
