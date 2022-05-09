Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $177.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.05. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.