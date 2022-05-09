Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.61 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHO. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

