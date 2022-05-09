Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $73.56

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $73.56 and last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 43037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.88.

WOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.