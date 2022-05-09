WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.13

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 6216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 21,034.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,858 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,234,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

