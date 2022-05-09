WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 197,587 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197,587 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 23,166,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,575,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

