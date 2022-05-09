WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1,127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.00.

NYSE ROG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.65. 110,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $172.84 and a 52 week high of $274.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.