WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,575 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FCN traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.79. 424,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,848. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $170.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

