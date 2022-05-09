WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 7,608 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 16.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in SLM by 87.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,096,000 after buying an additional 1,380,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 78,214.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,961,000 after purchasing an additional 955,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,959,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,085,000 after buying an additional 752,792 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

SLM traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. 171,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,064. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. SLM Co. has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

