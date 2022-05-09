WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 6,667 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VRSN traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,475. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.42 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average is $223.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $131,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,362 shares of company stock worth $4,541,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

