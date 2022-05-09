WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 57,750 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.47. 279,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,138. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 371.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

