WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 13,785 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.32% of Innoviva worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Innoviva by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 847,800 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 126,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 51,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,469. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a net margin of 47.30% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

