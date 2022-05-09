WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $10.50 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,000. McKesson accounts for 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $18.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.99. 2,304,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,680. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $335.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.80 and a 200 day moving average of $263.90.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,192.17%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $5,059,966. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.15.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

