WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 247.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after buying an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Anthem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,337,000 after buying an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $495.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.41 and a 200 day moving average of $457.34.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

