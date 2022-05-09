WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,239 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $71.72. 216,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

