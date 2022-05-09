WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.26 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 679.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,769 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,684,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.