WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.87 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 55.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IP. StockNews.com upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,130. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.