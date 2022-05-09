WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.26. 31,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,551. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.03%.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

