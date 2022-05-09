WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,672 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 178,262 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 26.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $3.31 on Monday, reaching $34.04. 463,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,348,446. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

