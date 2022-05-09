WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 97,077 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 1,063.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,205 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,077 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKS traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $92.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.11.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

