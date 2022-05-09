WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $891,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMG traded down $15.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,354.53. The company had a trading volume of 298,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,211. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,516.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,593.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

