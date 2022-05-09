WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,156,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,109,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

