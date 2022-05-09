WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 9,985 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,252. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on WWE. TheStreet lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

