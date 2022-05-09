Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Winmark has increased its dividend by an average of 153.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Winmark stock opened at $206.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.73. The company has a market cap of $717.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $277.99.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 50.83%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Winmark by 96.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 32.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WINA. StockNews.com began coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

