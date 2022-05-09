Whiteheart Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $38,037.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $175.14 or 0.00519255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00350714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00184624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00571075 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038836 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,769.68 or 1.83138256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

