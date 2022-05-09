WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $53.40 on Monday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

