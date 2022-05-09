Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEF. CIBC lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$664.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$327.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

